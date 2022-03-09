Victoria flies flag, lights city hall to support Ukraine; bridge lights blue only

The Johnson Street bridge glows blue at night. A resident’s request to have the bridge illuminated with yellow and blue lights to honour Ukraine was turned down, as the bridge lights are permanently encased, according to a city spokesperson. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

The City of Victoria has made a number of visible gestures in response to the escalating conflict in Ukraine – although one request from a resident has proven a bridge too far.

On Feb. 25, Victoria raised a Ukrainian flag on the Pandora Avenue side of city hall and that evening the hall was illuminated with the flag’s colours, blue and yellow. Both gestures “stand in support of the Ukrainian community in our city,” the city stated on its Facebook page.

But why weren’t yellow bulbs added to the distinct blue lights rimming the Johnson Street bridge, as another show of support for the embattled country and its residents?

At least one Victoria resident asked that of city councillors, according to an email sent to Black Press Media. City head of engagement Bill Eisenhauer responded that the blue bulbs on the bridge are permanently encased, leaving the city without the ability to light the bridge in solidarity with Ukraine’s flag colours.

Toronto’s CN Tower, Montreal’s Samuel de Champlain Bridge, Ottawa’s Parliament Hill, Niagara Falls and other iconic landmarks, buildings and bridges across Canada have recently been lit up in blue and yellow.

In Victoria, residents have shown support for Ukraine by posting paper flags in their windows and attending rallies. Two recent Sunday gatherings provided massive shows of public support for Ukraine and Canada’s assistance there, filling the legislature lawns and lining blocks along Government Street.

