Victoria High School community mourning death of student

Family keeping student’s name, cause of death private at this time

A Victoria High School student has died, the school community learned in a letter Dec. 5. (Black Press Media file photo)

Students attending Victoria High School Monday morning are doing so with the knowledge that one of their peers has died.

A letter sent to the school community Sunday, Dec. 5, informed families of the news.

“Unfortunately, I need to share the tragic news that one of our students has died,” principal Aaron Parker wrote.

He added that the school doesn’t have permission from the student’s family to share their name or cause of death at this time. The death does not pose a risk to the school community, however, Parker said.

The school will have a room available for students who need space to express their grief or speak with a counsellor.

“We know that for many families, this continues to be a difficult time, so support is available for all students, whether or not they are directly impacted by this sad news,” Parker added.

A list of resources will be read out in class Monday.

BC Coroners service confirmed to Black Press Media it is investigating a death that occurred in Victoria in the first week of December.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Greater Victoria School District 61 for comment.

