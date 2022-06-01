Victoria Hospitals Foundation raises $430,000 for new surgery equipment

The O-Arm Imaging System is used during spinal, head or brain surgeries for real-time imaging

The Victoria Hospitals Foundation’s raised $430,000 at its Miracle on the Mountain Gala to help fund the purchase of new medical equipment.

The monies will help purchase a $318,000 O-Arm Imaging System, which is used during spinal, head or brain surgeries to give the surgeon real-time imaging.

“The impact of our West Shore was in full display at the Miracle on the Mountain Gala,” Langford Mayor Stewart Young said in a statement.

Since launching in October 2021, over 2,800 donors have raised more than $4 million towards the campaign’s $10-million goal. The campaign’s $3-million second phase, Local Care, aims to fund vital equipment that keeps patients and their families close to home.

As a whole, the Victoria Hospitals Foundation has raised more than $163 million for local hospitals since 1989.

