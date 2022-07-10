Victoria hosting reconciliation dialogue July 11

The City of Victoria is inviting the community to participate in its latest reconciliation dialogue on July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria is inviting the community to come together and explore how to recognize, honour, and make Lekwungen culture and land practices visible once again.

Victoria Reconciliation Dialogue number six is scheduled for July 11 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Victoria Conference Centre, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. The free event will feature storytelling, discussion, and other forms of learning, and will include a Lekwungen welcome, performances by the Lekwungen Traditional Dancers and a witness ceremony at the end.

The sessions are aimed at finding a way to balance the need for reconciliation with the need to preserve the city’s colonial-built heritage, and are guided by members of the Songhees Nation and city staff who worked together on the city’s Government Street Refresh project draft concept design.

“Informed by Indigenous, community stakeholder and public input, a component of the draft concept design proposes a Lekwungen plaza and public art landmark near Humboldt Street,” read a news release. “Presenters will share how this project can help further reconciliation by providing opportunities to tell a more complete history of this land through Lekwungen arts and culture, economic development and making the street more culturally safe and welcoming.”

For more information and to register through Eventbrite, visit: victoria.ca/ReconciliationDialogues.

City of VictoriaIndigenous reconcilliation