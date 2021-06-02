Victoria International Airport Authority warns of bear on popular path

Sign posted along the Flight Path reads, ‘caution – bear in area’

Victoria Airport Authority is warning users of a popular recreation path about the presence of dangerous wildlife.

A yellow-coloured warning sign with words ‘caution – bear in area’ currently stands in at least one spot along the Flight Path, a 9.3km bike-and-walking trail around the airport.

The Peninsula News Review first noticed the sign located near the intersection of Willingdon Road and East Saanich Road near several residences off East Saanich Road on June 2. The caution itself is dated May 29.

RELATED: Bear spotted on Saanich trail serves as reminder to be aware

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to the airport for additional information.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bearsSaanich PeninsulaVictoria International AirportWildlife