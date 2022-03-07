Victoria looks to green up fleet by replacing 140 vehicles with electric options by 2030

The Victoria Fire Department added these five new electric vehicles, nicknamed FireBolts, to their fleet in the spring of 2021. Victoria will attempt to replace an estimated 143 vehicles with EVs by 2030. (Photo courtesy of City of Victoria)

As Victoria looks to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 60 per cent below 2007 levels by 2030, it hopes electrifying a portion of the city’s vehicles will help reach that target.

Victoria council adopted the Green Fleet Plan after receiving an update on its climate action progress in February. The plan outlines how transitioning some city-owned vehicles this decade can account for cutting 706 tonnes of emissions (CO2 equivalent).

The city will replace 143 fleet vehicles with electric options over the next nine years. That accounts for about half of all vehicle replacements the city expects to do in that time period.

Making those fleet changes is expected to cost an average of $2.6 million per year through 2030. The capital cost premium for the 143 vehicles comes in at $5.8 million, which is about 14 per cent of the total nine-year fleet replacement budget. The 2022 draft budget also includes a one-time investment of $1.9 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure at city facilities, to support the shift.

The electrification of its fleet is expected to save the city $1.9 million in operational costs over the next nine years.

The Green Fleet Plan analyzed the fuel consumption metrics of each city vehicle to identify and prioritize which ones would be suitable to be replaced with electric options. It doesn’t recommend replacing underutilized vehicles. The city will attempt to increase the efficiency of vehicle types that don’t currently have electric alternatives by introducing vehicle sharing among city employees, reducing non-productive idling and using alternative fuels.

Victoria police are slated to begin introducing electric patrol vehicles in 2028. The Green Fleet Plan states this timeline will allow for patrol-rated EV options to become available. Some VicPD administrative vehicles will be replaced with EVs in the meantime.

Before council adopted the plan, Victoria staff said the EV market is seeing rapid changes in demand, technology, affordability and the number of vehicle types that can be electrified. Because of this, staff said they’ll be able to reassess the plan if necessary.

