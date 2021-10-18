Victoria man arrested after alleged indecent act near Sooke high school

Man in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday

A 34-year-old Victoria man was arrested for an alleged indecent act near Edward Milne Community School in Sooke last week.

At noon on Wednesday (Oct. 13), police were called to investigate several reports of a man committing an indecent act in a truck parked near the high school in the 6200-block of Sooke Road.

“Prior to police arrival, the man fled. However, witness reports were instrumental in allowing officers to identify the man,” said Sgt. Kevin Shaw.

The truck and driver were located later in the day by police, and the suspect was arrested.

Andrew Durant is charged with an indecent act in a public place. He is in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday (Oct. 21).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

