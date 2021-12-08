Victoria police made several arrests over the BC Day long weekend, according to the department. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria man arrested, charged after employee stabbed during Monday robbery

He faces robbery, assault charges and is still in custody

A 27-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Dec. 7 after police said he stabbed a staff member of a Vancouver Street business on Monday.

The Victoria Police Department said the man reportedly stole cash from the business, in the 1500-block of Vancouver Street, before a staff member confronted him. The man stabbed the employee, police said, before fleeing on foot.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect wasn’t immediately located after the Monday incident, but officers were able to get a description of him. On Tuesday morning, VicPD officers found the man in downtown Victoria and arrested him.

The man has been charged with robbery and assault and remains in custody.

