The Victoria Native Friendship Centre’s community learning program helps to draw connections between learned information and what Indigenous people experience at the individual, family and community levels. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Native Friendship Centre announces community learning program

The program supports the development of anti-racism tools

The Victoria Native Friendship Centre has launched a community learning program that promotes reconciliation.

The Indigenous-led learning opportunity helps to draw connections between learned information and what Indigenous people experience at the individual, family and community levels.

This program was created as a result of work done by the Victoria Urban Reconciliation Dialogue, where the community came together to recognize the reconciliation needs of its residents.

“We are excited to celebrate this new journey towards reconciliation in our community,” said Victoria Native Friendship Centre executive director Ron Rice. “The community learning program is an achievement not only for the successful learners but also for everyone that came together through the Victoria Urban Reconciliation Dialogue process to be able to see their hard work put into action and to wonder what’s next.”

The learning opportunity supports the development and promotion of anti-racism tools and educational resources.

