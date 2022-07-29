Victoria organization gets $50K grant to increase food security for Indigenous, BIPOC women

The grant is meant to relieve the pressures on those affected by job loss and rising grocery prices

The province has supplied $50,000 in grant money to an organization focused on increasing access to healthy food for Indigenous and BIPOD women living in B.C.

The funding, awarded to the Support Network for Indigenous Women and Women of Colour, is part of the ‘Get your Groceries’ project, designed to alleviate the pressures on those that have been disproportionately affected by job loss and rising grocery prices.

“We are thankful for the support of the Province and grateful for the opportunity to provide Indigenous women and women of colour services that are deeply needed as we all recover from the pandemic,” said Boma Brown, organization founder and executive director.

The support network has served more than 4,000 women since 2014, providing free mental-health and career counselling and domestic violence and addictions workshops.

More recently it has focused on responding to increased family violence, women’s economic instability, compromised mental and sexual health and other effects of COVID-19.

“These services are critical to the people who depend on them and it’s important that people have access within the communities where they live,” said Transportation Minister Rob Fleming, who is MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake.

