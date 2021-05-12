Victoria police aim to make sweeping arrests during #VicPDWarrantWednesday

Victoria police will be working to arrest as many people with active warrants as possible during #VicPDWarrantWednesday May 12. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police officers will be working to nab as many people with active warrants as possible during their #VicPDWarrantWednesday enforcement project May 12.

A 25-year-old woman wanted for failing to appear in court related to an assault and breach of probation file was the first to be arrested Wednesday morning. Officers located her in the 800-block of Hillside Avenue.

Shortly after, police arrested a 45-year-old man in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue who was wanted for possession of a counterfeit currency. Just after 9 a.m., VicPD announced its third arrest after locating a 29-year-old man wanted for assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He was found in the 700-block of Pandora Avenue.

In the 1900-block of Store Street, a 64-year-old man was also arrested. He was wanted for mischief after smashing the window of a business on Government Street.

Shortly before 10 a.m., a 27-year-old woman became the fifth arrest of the day. She was found in the 2900-block of Douglas Street and was taken in on a mischief and weapons possession warrant. She had smashed a vehicle window and was found in possession of a metal baton.

A 29-year-old man wanted on several counts of theft was later arrested in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street. Soon after, a 27-year-old man wanted for mischief was arrested in the 100-block of Gorge Road East and a 25-year-old woman wanted for assault was nabbed in the 800-block of Hillside Avenue.

Another 27-year-old was arrested in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue for several warrants, including assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, breach of undertaking and theft. In the 500-block of John Street, a 58-year-old man was arrested for two counts of uttering threats.

Shortly before noon, officers arrested a 29-year-old man in the 1900-block of Douglas Street. He was wanted for breach of an undertaking and theft of a “bait bike” planted by police. Another 29-year-old was arrested soon after. He was caught in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on warrants of mischief and breach of probation.

A 45-year-old man who damaged a gas station in April was arrested in the 1400-block of Douglas Street. He was wanted for mischief and break and enter with intent.

Police also re-arrested a man who had been held in custody Tuesday night before being released Wednesday morning. His initial warrants were for assault, carrying a concealed weapon, uttering threats and breaching release orders. On Wednesday, he was arrested for failing to appear in court and breach of conditions.

More to come.

