Victoria police arrest man found with more than $11,000 in stolen goods after break-ins

Suspect faces 23 recommended charges after proprietary technology taken twice from same business

A Victoria man faces 23 recommended charges after police officers found over $11,000 worth of stolen property related to several separate incidents.

Victoria police were called to a financial services business in the 1800-block of Oak Bay Avenue around 7 a.m. on Feb. 8 after a security guard discovered evidence of a break-in. Surveillance footage showed someone forced their way into the building then left a few minutes later – with documents sticking out of a backpack, according to a March 6 news release.

A short time later, officers were called to a nearby school in the 700-block of Richmond Avenue for a report of a similar break-and-enter. Footage there showed someone wearing similar clothes and backpack enter the school and search through filing cabinets and other school areas. Electronic equipment was reported stolen from the school.

On Feb. 17, officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. to a technology company in the 500-block of Head Street for a report of an open window with electronics hanging out of it. Several proprietary and unique pieces of technology were reported stolen.

READ ALSO: VicPD says fake guns almost as common as the real thing

VicPD was called to the same company again on Feb. 26 after an alarm activated at 3:40 a.m. Officers discovered a window had been removed and more technology was reported stolen.

VicPD’s analysis and intelligence section contacted regional partners following the break-and-enter investigations and found potential links to a number of similar incidents before they identified a suspect.

That man was located at a multi-unit residential building in the 700-block of Queens Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant on March 3 and located property valued at more than $11,000 that police say links the suspect to multiple investigations. The man was found hiding under a mattress, arrested and taken to VicPD cells.

Charges recommended by police include obstruction, four counts of break and enter, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and 16 release order breaches.

The man was held for court.

 

VicPD

