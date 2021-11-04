Victoria police arrest man suspected in up to 10 robberies in region

Robberies and attempts in Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and Oak Bay attributed to suspect

A man arrested Tuesday (Nov. 2) is suspected of committing a total of 10 robberies across Victoria, Esquimalt, Saanich and Oak Bay over an eight-day period.

At around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, VicPD officers responded to reports of an attempted robbery at a grocery store in the 2600-block of Quadra Street after a man handed a note to employees demanding money then fled after being denied.

An hour later, officers received a report of an attempted robbery in the 400-block of Gorge Road East at a convenience store. Once again, a man entered the store, demanded money from an employee and fled after seeing a bystander.

Responding officers searched the area of the second attempted robbery and saw a person matching the suspect’s description around 20 minutes later entering a gas station in the 200-block of Gorge Road West in Saanich.

Victoria police say the man fled the gas station a few moments later, having stolen cash and cigarettes. Additional officers were called to the scene, including a unit with the Integrated Canine Service. The man tried to hide in his nearby vehicle, but was arrested.

He was transported to VicPD cells and held in custody for breaching a conditional sentence order related to a June 2021 robbery conviction.

According to Victoria police, the man is a suspect in 10 robberies across the region, starting with a theft in Oak Bay on Oct. 26. Another five robberies in Victoria, one in Esquimalt, and three in Saanich are being attributed to him.

Police say three of the robberies in Victoria and the robbery in Esquimalt involved the use of a knife to threaten or intimidate employees. No one was physically injured in these incidents.

