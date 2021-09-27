Victoria police attending incident on Pandora Avenue

About nine Victoria police cruisers are on scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday (Sept. 27) morning, as they attend to an incident in the area.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the incident, but a woman who was sitting in her car nearby told Black Press Media she saw police cruisers chasing a black car until it crashed into a dumpster.

Pandora Avenue is closed between Quadra and Vancouver streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria marks Orange Shirt Day with in-person, streamed events

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria