Victoria police attending incident on Pandora Avenue

About nine Victoria police cruisers are on scene in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue Monday (Sept. 27) morning, as they attend to an incident in the area.

Police have not disclosed the nature of the incident, but a woman who was sitting in her car nearby told Black Press Media she saw police cruisers chasing a black car until it crashed into a dumpster.

Pandora Avenue is closed between Quadra and Vancouver streets and police are asking people to avoid the area.

More to come.

