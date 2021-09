Public asked to avoid the 3000-block of Cedar Hill Road

Vehicle traffic in the 3000-block of Cedar Hill Road is being disrupted as Victoria police officers are blocking the area due to an ongoing incident.

VicPD is asking people to avoid the area.

