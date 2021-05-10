Passerby calls police after finding man stabbed, sobbing on Victoria street

Victoria police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in downtown Victoria on Saturday, May 8.
Police were called to a parking lot near Yates and Broad streets around 9:45 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed.
A passerby had found the victim lying on the ground crying out for help and called 911.
BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were already on scene when police arrived.
Officers learned from the victim and witnesses that the man had been stabbed by two men. Evidence, including a knife, was collected at the scene.
The victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
So far no arrests have been made in relation to this incident.
Anyone with information can call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654. To report anonymously call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
