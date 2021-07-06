The Victoria Police Department is investigating after an Esquimalt church was damaged. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police investigating after Esquimalt church’s door damaged

Attempt to dig up, remove statue at St. Peter and St. Paul’s Anglican Church

Victoria police are investigating an incident that led to an Esquimalt church’s door being damaged on July 3.

The report for St. Peter and St. Paul’s Anglican Church on Esquimalt Road came in at around 3 p.m. on July 3. The door was damaged and there was an unsuccessful attempt to dig up and remove a statue of St. Francis at the church, the Victoria Police Department said in a statement. Police believe the weight of the statue prevented its removal.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

