Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook, 27. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook, 27. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police look to track down man who didn’t return to halfway house

Franklin Cook,27, now wanted on a Canadawide warrant

Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook.

Cook,27, is wanted on a Canadawide warrant after failing to return to a community residential facility in Victoria, VicPD said in an alert issued Monday (May 8).

He is described as an Indigenous man standing 5’5” and about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair and often wears a moustache and goatee.

Anyone who sees Cook is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on his whereabouts, is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 ext. 1 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: ‘Persona non grata:’ Canada expelling Chinese diplomat after threats to Tory MP

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: This Net Zero Home includes Solar Power

Just Posted

Susan Haddon of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association happily reports that Rutley will remain in ‘pink elephant park’ after park upgrades that include a new playground, splash park and restroom building. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Meet Rutley, trashcan-turned-icon of ‘pink elephant park’ in Saanich

OakTree Naturals owner Aman Jiwani packs up shop before moving to a space on Hillside Avenue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Former Langford business owner calls for rent cap on commercial rate increases

Former Notables members and costume sale organizers Jill Garnet, left and Pat Chung get gussied up one last time ahead of the May 13 sale at Monterey. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Defunct Oak Bay musical theatre group sells decades worth of costumes and props

Victoria police are asking for help locating wanted man Franklin Cook, 27. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police look to track down man who didn’t return to halfway house

Pop-up banner image