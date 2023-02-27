VicPD released images of a suspect reportedly kicking a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD released images of a suspect reportedly kicking a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking for man suspected of kicking dog in altercation with tourists

Tourists were on Government Street when the encounter with stranger occurred

Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect after two tourists reported that a stranger kicked their dog and got physical with them on Saturday night.

The couple, who are visiting from another country, told police they left their hotel in the 700-block of Government Street just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 25 when the man kicked their dog. The stranger then got into a physical altercation with one of the tourists, VicPD said.

The couple said they then told the man to stay away and called police as the suspect argued with them, before he left the scene heading south. Neither the couple nor their dog needed medical treatment, but police said they were shaken from the encounter.

A CCTV camera captured the incident and police released images from that footage on Monday (Feb. 27).

VicPD looks to identify and find the suspect, who’s described as a Caucasian man who’s 25 to 35 years old. The man is said to be 6’2” with a heavy build and dark brown hair, that’s thinning at the crown. He was wearing a blue and black plaid hooded sweatshirt underneath a dark puffy vest and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

VicPD released images of a suspect who reportedly kicked a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)

VicPD released images of a suspect who reportedly kicked a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)

READ: Victoria police investigating after person stabbed in the neck

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada banning video app TikTok on government-issued mobile devices
Next story
Victoria woman dead after crash on TCH in Cowichan Sunday

Just Posted

VicPD released images of a suspect reportedly kicking a couple’s dog before he got physical with one of them on Feb. 25. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking for man suspected of kicking dog in altercation with tourists

A Victoria woman has died following a Sunday morning crash on the Trans-Canada Highway at Fisher Road in Cobble Hill. (File photo)
Victoria woman dead after crash on TCH in Cowichan Sunday

Oak Bay Marine Group owns and operates Oak Bay Marina (pictured), North Saanich Marina, Ladysmith Marina and Pedder Bay RV Resort and Marina in Metchosin as well as several restaurants. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Labour shortages’: Iconic Oak Bay Marina eatery closing its doors

Gery Lemon has made a daily habit of taking a quick dip in the cold Pacific Ocean, and a growing number of people have started joining her for the physical and mental benefits she has enjoyed. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘I’m hooked’: View Royal woman takes daily cold plunge, says you should too