Victoria police looking for suspect in hit-and-run investigation

The Victoria Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect as they investigate a daytime hit and run.

The collision is believed to have occurred at or around 12:30 p.m. two weeks ago on April 29. A grey, four-door Dodge Ram 1500 truck with chrome grill and bumper struck a Pontiac G6 in the parking lot at the corner of Topaz and Douglas streets.

In connection to the investigation, police are searching for a middle-aged Caucasian man last seen in a dark hoodie, jeans and baseball cap.

Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

