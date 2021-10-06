Victoria police are asking for help in finding Thomas McDonald, a wanted man who was arrested and charged for incidents that included assault, theft, dangerous driving and a May 2020 file involving the trafficking of fentanyl to at-risk persons. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police looking for Thomas McDonald, a wanted man

He was arrested, charged for series of incidents including assault, fentanyl trafficking

Victoria police are asking for help in locating Thomas McDonald, a wanted man who was arrested and charged for several incidents that include assault, theft, dangerous driving and a May 2020 file involving the trafficking of fentanyl to at-risk persons.

McDonald is also wanted for failing to appear in court.

He’s described as a 49-year-old Caucasian man who’s 5’11” with a stocky build of 225 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and a short brown and grey goatee.

VicPD said anyone who sees McDonald should not approach him and should call 911.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

