Victoria police looking for witnesses, information after violent downtown stabbing

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to come forward after a young man was stabbed in the head, arm and hands in downtown Victoria early Tuesday morning.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the 500-block of Yates Street just after 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 by B.C. Emergency Health Services. When someone is injured in a violent incident, police are called to secure the scene and ensure the area is safe so paramedics can provide medical aid.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim in a pool of blood, suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, being given first aid by staff from a nearby shelter.

After treatment in hospital, the victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators are asking witnesses, anyone with surveillance footage from the area, or anyone with information to contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

