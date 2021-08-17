Victoria police are looking for a woman who reportedly assaulted a five-year-old downtown on Monday morning. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police are looking for a woman who reportedly assaulted a five-year-old downtown on Monday morning. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police looking for woman who reportedly hit five-year-old in the face

The incident happened in the 1700-block of Government Street on Monday

Victoria police are looking for a woman who reportedly assaulted a five-year-old downtown on Monday morning.

Police said a woman was walking with her three children in the 1700-block of Government Street around 11:20 a.m. on Monday when a woman struck her five-year-old son in the face. The boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

VicPD said the reported assault was unprovoked, but the suspect was reported to be agitated at the time of the incident. The suspect was also yelling in the street, police said.

The mother and her children quickly left the area and reported the incident to police.

VicPD officers are seeking information about the incident and described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brownish-blonde hair. The woman was about 5’6” tall, with a slim build. She wore light-coloured blue jeans and carried a brown leather bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: Victoria dental clinic offers recycling to keep toothbrushes out of landfill

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
UPDATE: Trudeau follows Singh, promising ‘consequences’ for unvaccinated federal workers
Next story
Heatwaves, wildfires prompt Saanich mayor to reiterate district’s climate commitment

Just Posted

A screenshot from the live video as HMCS Winnipeg sets sail. (Facebook/HMCS Winnipeg)
VIDEO: Victoria-based warship sets sail under sunny skies

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes reminds residents about some of the ways Saanich is stepping up climate action. (Black Press Media file photo)
Heatwaves, wildfires prompt Saanich mayor to reiterate district’s climate commitment

Current provincial return to campus guidelines for the University of Victoria and other post-secondary institutions in B.C. call for a return to ‘most pre-pandemic practises.’ (Black Press Media file photo)
UVic Faculty Association joins others in calling for masking, vaccination mandate

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior