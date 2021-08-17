Victoria police looking for woman who reportedly hit five-year-old in the face

The incident happened in the 1700-block of Government Street on Monday

Victoria police are looking for a woman who reportedly assaulted a five-year-old downtown on Monday morning.

Police said a woman was walking with her three children in the 1700-block of Government Street around 11:20 a.m. on Monday when a woman struck her five-year-old son in the face. The boy’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

VicPD said the reported assault was unprovoked, but the suspect was reported to be agitated at the time of the incident. The suspect was also yelling in the street, police said.

The mother and her children quickly left the area and reported the incident to police.

VicPD officers are seeking information about the incident and described the suspect as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian woman with shoulder-length brownish-blonde hair. The woman was about 5’6” tall, with a slim build. She wore light-coloured blue jeans and carried a brown leather bag at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

