Victoria police officer attacked in park Thursday night

Unknown man attacked officer in Banfield Park, VicPD seeking woman who may be witness

Victoria police are seeking information and witnesses after an officer was attacked in a Victoria West park and sent to hospital late Thursday (Sept. 2) night.

VicPD says the officer was on foot in Banfield Park at approximately 11:30 p.m. when he was attacked by an unknown man. The officer called for assistance over his radio and several other officers were sent to the area, but when they arrived the suspect was gone.

Investigators believe the injured officer was speaking with an unknown woman in the park before he was attacked. They are asking for help identifying the woman as a potential witness. She is described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian woman with grey hair, who appeared distraught.

Friday morning on Twitter, VicPD called the incident a “violent attack.” No word was available on the officer’s current condition.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

