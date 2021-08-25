Victoria police said the man pictured was involved in reportedly stealing paramedic equipment on Aug. 6. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police release photo of paramedic equipment theft suspect

The medical equipment was taken on Aug. 6

Victoria police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who reportedly stole paramedic equipment earlier this month.

Police said paramedics reported that the case of medical equipment was stolen as they were attending to a patient in the 500-block of Ellice Street on Aug. 6. The case was recovered, but some equipment was missing and VicPD said the cost of replacing the taken items is significant.

Police released a photo of the theft’s suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a man who’s 25 to 35-years-old, 6’ tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He has short, dark-brown hair and a brown goatee. At the time of the theft, he was pictured wearing dark work boots, dirty-tan work pants, a greyish blue T-shirt with a red logo and a black and red harness and toolkit.

