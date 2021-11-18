Officers have arrested a man who was the suspect of a report of a man being chased with a hatchet by another man in the 700-block of Fort Street earlier on Thursday. (Courtesy VicPD)

UPDATE: Victoria police arrest suspect after man was chased with hatchet

Chase occurred in 700-block of Fort Street, according to police

Officers have arrested the suspect of a report about a man being chased with a hatchet by another man in the 700-block of Fort Street earlier on Thursday afternoon.

VicPD released a picture of the man around 1:30 p.m. and he was spotted by a community member who called police. The suspect was arrested near Centennial Square about an hour later, police said.

No one was injured in relation to the earlier incident or the arrest, VicPD said. The man is now in custody.

