Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect who left victim with ‘significant injuries’

Victoria Police Department is investigating an assault that left one person with significant injuries on the 800-block of Yates Street.
In a statement, VicPD did not specify what if any weapons were used, but stated that they do not believe it was random. The assault took place just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.
The person who was assaulted with transferred to the hospital.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.
