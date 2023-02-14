(Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect who left victim with 'significant injuries'

One person was injured and transferred to the hospital after an assault on Yates Street

Victoria Police Department is investigating an assault that left one person with significant injuries on the 800-block of Yates Street.

In a statement, VicPD did not specify what if any weapons were used, but stated that they do not believe it was random. The assault took place just after 2 a.m. on Feb. 14.

The person who was assaulted with transferred to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

 

