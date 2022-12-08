VicPD are looking for two men they say sexually assaulted a teenage girl as she walked through Topaz Park on Dec. 6. (Courtesy of Google Maps)

Victoria police seek two men after teen sexually assaulted at Topaz Park

Both men described as around 60 years old, were wearing dark clothing

Police are looking to identify and find two men they say sexually assaulted a teenage girl in Victoria’s Topaz Park on Tuesday morning.

The teen exchange student was walking through the park between 9 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 6 when her path was blocked by two men near the field house and washrooms near Finlayson Street and Glasgow Avenue.

“After stopping the girl, the two men sexually assaulted her,” VicPD said in a statement.

The girl was able to break free and run to a safe place, where she told an adult about what happened, police said.

The two men are both described as being around 60 years old, with dark hair. They were wearing dark-coloured clothing, including black shirts, black pants and black shoes and both men were carrying large black backpacks.

The victim said both men had a disheveled appearance.

VicPD investigators are asking anyone who has surveillance footage from the area, anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who recognizes the suspects’ descriptions to call the VicPD Report Desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

Police say the incident was reported to them in the evening of Dec. 6 and they first interviewed the girl on the night of Dec. 7. She has also been connected to supports, VicPD added.

