Victoria police seized these items June 28 from a man banned from possessing weapons. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police seize replica firearms, ammunition, other weapons, recommend 28 charges

Man under investigation was already wanted for breaching probation

Victoria police seized several replica firearms, ammunition and other weapons from a man banned from possessing weapons.

A 30-year-old Victoria man faces 28 recommended charges resulting from the June 28 seizure at a residence in the 2500-block of Shelbourne Street. Officers executed a search warrant on the man’s home after investigations into him began in late June, according to a VicPD news release.

A search turned up seven replica firearms, a crossbow, a compound bow, a machete, firearms ammunition, fentanyl, methamphetamine and almost $10,000 in cash.

Probation orders and undertakings prohibited the man from possessing weapons and he was also wanted for previously breaching probation orders.

He was taken to VicPD cells and held in custody. The 28 recommended charges are for breach of probation and breach of undertaking, as well as two additional drug-related charges.

Anyone with further information on this case can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

