Victoria police seize replica handgun from man’s possessions

Victoria police seized a replica handgun Friday afternoon after receiving a call about a man with a firearm downtown.
Police responded to the 1200-block of Pandora Avenue just after noon on May 21 and arrested a suspect, but didn’t find the gun on him during a search. Police say after speaking with the man, they learned a replica gun was with his possessions nearby. Officers seized the replica and the man was released at the scene pending further investigation, VicPD said.
“Patrol officers are encountering realistic replica firearms and real, functional, loaded firearms with increasing frequency,” a VicPD release said. “In order to keep the public safe, officers have to respond to firearms calls as though the weapon is a real, functional, loaded firearm until such time as they are able to determine otherwise.”
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.