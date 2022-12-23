Victoria Police Department is asking for help with re-uniting jewelry found in a search warrant with the rightful owners. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria Police trying to find owners of recovered stolen jewelry

Officers would like to reunite owners with what they believe to be family heirlooms

Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying items found after the recent execution of a search warrant.

Officers recently recovered various jewelry items that they believe are stolen.

“Officers are trying to locate the owner(s) of the jewelry and other items pictured … some of which appear to be family heirlooms,” VicPD issued in a statement.

“These items were recovered by officers during a recent search warrant. Officers would like to re-unite these items with their owners.”

Police are asking for those with any information about the jewelry to call the VicPD report desk at (250) 995-7654 extension 1 and provide file number 2022-48078.

Pop-up banner image