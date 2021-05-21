Participants still have as much opportunity to ‘pride up their homes, offices, people or pets to display in this year’s online pride events. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria Pride Society announces online events for 2021

Each of Pride Week’s six events are adaptations of in-person classics

Victoria’s Pride Week Festival has been announced for June 28, with Victoria Pride Society organizing six online activities as adaptations of longstanding in-person events.

“Pride cannot be cancelled,” said society president David Tillson. “These events will showcase and celebrate our community, while highlighting the work that still needs to be done to overcome racism, transphobia, homophobia and all other forms of discrimination.”

Classics such as the #YYJ Pride Parade will be held at noon on Pride Week’s final day, July 4. According to the Society’s press release, “This year, you won’t just watch a parade: you are the parade!”

Participants are invited to “pride up” everything from their homes, offices, storefronts, cars or bikes throughout the month of June, and share photos to parade@victoriapridesociety.org or the #yyjpride hashtag on Facebook or Instagram. Selected displays will be recorded and included on the July 4 “parade montage of rainbow delights.”

The week’s “pinnable event,” the Victoria Pride Festival Extravaganza Show, will immediately follow the online parade, featuring local LGBTQIA2S+ performances from drag to dance and music.

Other online events throughout the week include Queer Activism Night, to “bring together local activists and artists to discuss the history of queer activism and current community issues,” on June 30. Pride in the World, “one of the country’s largest Pride literary events” will feature as of yet unnamed LGBTQ2S+ writers reading their published work on July 3. “This event always leaves audiences feeling a full range of emotions,” said the release.

Those interested can find a full list of events and their descriptions at victoriapridesociety.org/pride-2021, including more community events planned for 2021.

