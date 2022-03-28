Victoria Regional Transit services altered for shift in demand, staff shortages

Earlier pre-sailing arrivals at Swartz Bay part of BC Transit changes set for April 4

Three BC Transit service changes come into effect April 4, affecting travel through James Bay, to Swartz Bay and post-secondary institution locations.

The James Bay and Royal Jubilee routes (Routes 3 and 10) will now complete a loop through James Bay and return to Royal Jubilee Hospital on their respective alignments, instead of looping and interlining through James Bay.

Adjustments have also been made to routes 70 through 72 from downtown Victoria to Swartz Bay to accommodate higher BC Ferries traffic. Route 70 trips will arrive at Swartz Bay earlier to provide more flexibility for ferry delays, while routes 71 and 72 will see increased service.

Services to routes serving post-secondary institutions including the University of Victoria and Camosun College have been reduced to match demand.

BC Transit also reminds the public of its active recruitment of bus drivers in Greater Victoria and around the province, noting it is challenged by a “labour shortage like many other customer-facing organizations,” a release stated. “As a result of these ongoing labour challenges, this service change includes temporary service reductions on some transit routes across the region.”

