Victoria resident wins $200,000 in Keno draw

A Victoria resident didn’t know how to react after realizing she won $200,000 in a May 27 Keno draw.

Melvina Varcoe purchased the winning ticket from the Burnside Road Shell and checked her ticket on a self-checker at a 7-Eleven.

“I saw that there was 200 with several zeros,” she said, in a news release. “I put it in my purse right away and took it to the cashier to make sure it was right.”

Varcoe first shared the news with one of her sons after the initial surprise started to fade.

“I don’t think either of us were that excited in the moment since we were both dumbfounded.”

The Keno winner doesn’t quite know what she’ll do with the prize but says she will likely invest it.

“I don’t know how to describe it but it feels great to be a winner,” Varcoe said.

READ: Victoria fisherman lands $50,000 prize in B.C. lotto

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

gamblingVictoria