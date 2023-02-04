Located at 804 Broughton St. on the second floor, Superflux (Cabana) is known for its extensive “booze” menu, casual food and a kick-ass patio scene. (Pexels photo)

Victoria restaurant known for kick-ass patio adds dizzying brunch food – and ‘booze’ – menus

Pair cocktails with fine bennies

Victoria’s Superflux (Cabana) restaurant and lounge has a pretty simple motto.

It says, “Do cool shit & bring happyness.”

Now it’s also bringing brunch to the downtown area.

Located at 804 Broughton St. on the second floor, Superflux (Cabana) is known for its extensive “booze” menu, casual food and a kick-ass patio scene.

Starting this weekend (Feb. 4), Superflux is offering a dizzying brunch menu that diners can feast on each weekend, Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Classic brunch dishes like the Smoked Mushroom Benny or opt for a twist on their {Cabana} favourites with the {Cabana} Breaky Sando. Pair either dish with a Classic or Cabana Tropics Caesar for a top-tier brunch experience.

Other items include:

Deep fried French toast on a Fol Epi pullman loaf

Smoked hash with chicken, roja sauce, hollandaise and more

Chorizo benny

Prawn benny

The full-service restaurant located was opened by Superflux Beer Company in late 2021.

{Cabana} was developed by Superflux founders Adam Henderson and Matt Kohlen, who opened their brewery in the heart of “Yeast Van” in 2020. The space was redesigned in partnership with Studio Roslyn, who also created updated spaces for Superbaba and the Parsonage Cafe in Victoria.

