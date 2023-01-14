Victoria Royals celebrating Lunar New Year with one-of-a-kind jerseys

The Victoria Royals will wear Lunar New Year jerseys while hosting the Kelowna Rockets Saturday (Jan. 14). (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)

The Victoria Royals will be wearing Lunar New Year jerseys while celebrating the occasion this weekend.

The jerseys feature symbols and iconography of Chinese culture connected to the Lunar New Year, and the Royals will wear them Saturday (Jan. 14) while hosting the Kelowna Rockets.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m. at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre.

The jerseys are being sold during an online auction conducted before and during the game.

All of the proceeds from the jersey sales will be donated to the Victoria Chinese Heritage Foundation supporting the Victoria Chinese Public School Scholarship Fund.

“Organizationally, I can say it’s a huge part of our philosophy and our culture, to be as connected to the community as possible, and this is one example of that,” Royals general manager and head coach Dan Price said in a news release. “That’s probably one of the biggest things we strive to do, to be a positive example in the community and to create that connection for other youth to strive towards.”

Fancy Ching Wealth Management will also donate $10,000 to both the Victoria Chinese Public School and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria Capital Region during the night.

Many of the students and staff at the school have also been invited to come to the game.

