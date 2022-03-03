Victoria suspends ties with Russian twin city over Ukraine invasion

Victoria council voted Thursday to suspend its relationship with the Russian city of Khabarovsk in response to the deadly military invasion of Ukraine. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

The City of Victoria on Thursday voted to suspend its twin city relationship with Khabarovsk, Russia, as the country continues its deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The move comes as all levels of government in Canada have taken actions within their limited jurisdictions to increasingly sever Russia’s ties to the world and inflict financial repercussions.

Couns. Stephen Andrew, Charlayne Thornton-Joe and Geoff Young brought the measure forward, but hours of deliberations on Thursday saw a stray from their original call to simply suspend the relationship.

After a string of amendments, council eventually unanimously approved a two-part motion that immediately suspends the two cities’ ties until Russia ends its hostilities in Ukraine and withdraws its forces from the former Soviet state.

The second approved action will see Mayor Lisa Helps write to Khabarovsk’s mayor and council to notify them of the suspension and Victoria’s rationale for the move. That correspondence will also urge Khabarovsk to declare opposition to President Vladimir Putin’s invasion and call for an immediate end to war.

Part two of the motion also asks the Russian city to declare support for Ukraine and its people and for Khabarovsk to use every avenue it has to advance peace among people and nations.

“I think it really is a strong message for the Ukrainian-Canadian community in Greater Victoria that we stand with them,” Andrew told Black Press Media earlier this week.

Victoria and Khabarovsk have been twin cities since May 1990. The idea of twin cities, or sister cities, was thought up by U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, with the goal of building bonds between different people and cultures around the world. Victoria’s other twin cities include Napier, New Zealand; Suzhou, China; and Morioka, Japan.

