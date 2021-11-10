Victoria and Vancouver police departments are looking for Jesse McMullen, who has a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria and Vancouver police departments are looking for Jesse McMullen, who has a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria, Vancouver police departments looking for man with Canada-wide warrant

Jesse McMullen is wanted for not returning to a community residential facility

Victoria and Vancouver police departments are asking for the public’s help in finding Jesse McMullen, a man with a Canada-wide warrant.

McMullen is wanted for not returning to a community residential facility in Vancouver, but VicPD said he has connections to Victoria and may have travelled here.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

McMullen is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian man with extensive and distinctive tattoos – including spiderweb and skull tattoos on the top of his head, a full neck tattoo with a shamrock over his throat, “family” tattooed on his chest and skulls on both forearms. He’s 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds with an athletic build.

McMullen has blue eyes and often has a shaved head or short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, dark-coloured running shoes and a black toque.

VicPD added that he’s associated with a blue 2008 Mazda 3 with the B.C. license plate NB2 77S.

McMullen has previous convictions for armed robbery, robbery, assault, escaping custody and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: RCMP says Sooke Road RV fire not suspicious

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Previous story
555 new COVID cases, 11 deaths recorded in B.C.
Next story
Unwanted pets flood Victoria animal welfare group as society returns somewhat to normal

Just Posted

Some of the dogs Leanna Richardson has been fostering for the Victoria Humane Society. The society and its volunteers have been hit with a surge of surrendered pets, many of which require socialization, forcing them to start turning animals away. (Photo courtesy of Leanna Richardson)
Unwanted pets flood Victoria animal welfare group as society returns somewhat to normal

Second World War veteran Tom Burdge with one of the planes from ‘Tom’s Hangar,’ a gallery of Mosquito artwork and photographs hanging in his Victoria condo. The painting – of a 248 squadron Mosquito over Barnstable Bay, North Devon in 1945 – was created by friend Al Beckham a retired Royal Canadian Air Force master warrant officer living in Courtenay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Victoria veteran spent Second World War flying below the radar

From left: Brylee Apted, Everly Apted, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 91 President Norman Scott and Maylin Apted show off the girls’ 2020 donation from Remembrance Day painting sales. (Photo courtesy of Dani Dwinnell)
Metchosin sisters selling paintings in support of Langford Legion for 6th year in a row

Travellers looking to go to and from Vancouver Island and Tsawwassen will need to watch for changes and cancellations in sailing Nov. 10 and 11. (Black Press Media file photo) Don Denton/News staff October 20 2012 - The BC Ferries’ vessel Spirit of British Columbia arrives in Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay.
BC Ferries cancels eight sailings between Vancouver Island and mainland for Nov. 11 and 12