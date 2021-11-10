Victoria, Vancouver police departments looking for man with Canada-wide warrant

Jesse McMullen is wanted for not returning to a community residential facility

Victoria and Vancouver police departments are looking for Jesse McMullen, who has a Canada-wide warrant. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria and Vancouver police departments are asking for the public’s help in finding Jesse McMullen, a man with a Canada-wide warrant.

McMullen is wanted for not returning to a community residential facility in Vancouver, but VicPD said he has connections to Victoria and may have travelled here.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.

McMullen is described as a 26-year-old Caucasian man with extensive and distinctive tattoos – including spiderweb and skull tattoos on the top of his head, a full neck tattoo with a shamrock over his throat, “family” tattooed on his chest and skulls on both forearms. He’s 5’7” and weighs 160 pounds with an athletic build.

McMullen has blue eyes and often has a shaved head or short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, dark-coloured running shoes and a black toque.

VicPD added that he’s associated with a blue 2008 Mazda 3 with the B.C. license plate NB2 77S.

McMullen has previous convictions for armed robbery, robbery, assault, escaping custody and possessing weapons for a dangerous purpose.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

