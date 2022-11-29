The B.C. legislature building decorated with a fine dusting of snow in December 2021. Snow and low temperatures prompted warming centres and shelters to be activated in Victoria on Nov. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. legislature building decorated with a fine dusting of snow in December 2021. Snow and low temperatures prompted warming centres and shelters to be activated in Victoria on Nov. 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria warming centres, shelters available on Tuesday night

Low temperatures and snow expected as strong gusts impact region

The City of Victoria has activated warming centres as cold and windy conditions continue to impact the region.

James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) will open as a warming centre from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, due to the low temperatures and snow in the forecast. A daytime warming centre at the Cook Street Activity Centre (318 Cook Street) will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Victoria Cool Aid Society will be operating an overnight shelter at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone looking to reserve a mat is asked to call 250-383-1951.

Another overnight shelter will be operating the Salvation Army Victoria ARC (525 Johnson St.) from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

READ: Special weather statement in effect with snow expected on the Island this week

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Slippery commute continues on the Malahat

Just Posted

Traffic is backed up on the slippery Malahat section of the Trans-Canada Highway Tuesday afternoon, pictured looking south at the intersection with South Shawnigan Lake Road. (Courtesy of Drive BC)
Slippery commute continues on the Malahat

Zachary Armitage, charged along with James Lee Busch in killing Metchosin’s Martin Payne, is no longer a part of a trial associated with the case. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Metchosin murder trial continues without one of the escaped inmates

Accent Inns employees Skyler Asher (from left), Laura Sutton and Morgan Gregory hold puppies at the puppy play date at the Saanich location on Nov. 29. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Foster puppies awaiting adoption get a holiday treat at Saanich hotel

Saanich police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding missing 72-year-old Allen Laatsch, last seen in the Panama Flats area on Monday night. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)
MISSING: Saanich police searching for Allen Laatsch