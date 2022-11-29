Victoria warming centres, shelters available on Tuesday night

The City of Victoria has activated warming centres as cold and windy conditions continue to impact the region.
James Bay United Church (511 Michigan St.) will open as a warming centre from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, due to the low temperatures and snow in the forecast. A daytime warming centre at the Cook Street Activity Centre (318 Cook Street) will be open until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Victoria Cool Aid Society will be operating an overnight shelter at Rock Bay Landing (535 Ellice St.) from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. Anyone looking to reserve a mat is asked to call 250-383-1951.
Another overnight shelter will be operating the Salvation Army Victoria ARC (525 Johnson St.) from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
