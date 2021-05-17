Victoria woman arrested, car and drugs seized during trafficking investigation

One woman has been arrested in connection with a drug trafficking investigation. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seized drugs and a vehicle during the arrest of a woman connected to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

In late April, VicPD’s strike force and analysis and intelligence sections began their investigation into the woman, following a number of complaints about her suspicious behaviour at a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street.

By April 29, Greater Victoria’s Emergency Response Team arrested the woman in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue, where they found more evidence of drug trafficking. VicPD executed a search warrant on the woman’s Mini Cooper and Victoria residence.

Recovered throughout the investigation were amounts of cocaine, as well as suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine and the woman has been charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking.

Anyone with information on this case can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

