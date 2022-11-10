Patrol officers say they found a victim and suspect barricaded in a unit in a downtown Victoria building Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria woman escapes hostage situation, man arrested

Police are recommending assault charges

Crisis negotiators with Victoria police helped a woman safely escape a man who was holding her against her will in a downtown Victoria apartment Tuesday (Nov. 8) night.

The man has been arrested and remains in custody, with police recommending assault charges.

Police were called about onoing threats and assaults against the woman. They arrived on the scene just after 9 p.m. finding the victim and suspect barricaded in a unit in the building.

Officers with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT), Integrated Canine Service, VicPD’s Investigative Services Division and the crisis negotiators all responded.

Police evacuated nearby units and began working to de-escalate the incident. After several hours the woman was able to safely exit the unit, but the suspect stayed in the suite.

GVERT officers used a noise-making device and voice commands to persuade the suspect to surrender just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

He was taken into custody without incident. Police are continuing to investigate.

The man was held in custody after appearing in court.

