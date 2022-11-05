Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers on Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers on Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)

Victoria’s festival investment grant program now accepting applications

Non-profits can receive up to $50,000 for large events, $25,000 for small celebrations

Applications are now open for the City of Victoria’s festival investment grants, which will help local community festivals and other events taking place in 2023.

The total grant budget is $400,000 and will help fund as much as 25 per cent of the operating costs of festivals. A new funding stream of $75,000 was further added to the program this year for community-led Canada Day events.

The city is also applying for additional Canada Day funding from Canadian Heritage for the community-wide celebration. Last year, the festival investment program awarded grants to a total of 41 festivals and celebrations.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

A session will be held online to provide information about the grants at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Anyone who would like to register for the session or apply for the grant can do so at victoria.ca/festivalgrant.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria festivals receive $2.6M in provincial recovery funding

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of VictoriaEventsFestival

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Thousands in Greater Victoria still without power after major windstorm

Just Posted

Royal Athletic Park was filled with excited festival goers on Sunday, Sept. 18, during the final day of Rifflandia 2022. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Victoria’s festival investment grant program now accepting applications

Jr. Girls racers run past Hatley Castle Saturday (Nov. 5) during the B.C. High School Cross Country Championships, held at Royal Roads University. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: High School cross country champions crowned in Colwood

Langford Fire Rescue members shovel pumpkin remains Saturday (Nov. 5) during the department’s annual Pumpkin Smash fundraiser in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada and the B.C. Professional Firefighters Burn Fund. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Pumpkins fly for charity at Langford Pumpkin Smash

BC Hydro’s power outages map, just after 9 a.m on Saturday, Nov. 5. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Thousands in Greater Victoria still without power after major windstorm

Pop-up banner image