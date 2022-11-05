Victoria’s festival investment grant program now accepting applications

Non-profits can receive up to $50,000 for large events, $25,000 for small celebrations

Applications are now open for the City of Victoria’s festival investment grants, which will help local community festivals and other events taking place in 2023.

The total grant budget is $400,000 and will help fund as much as 25 per cent of the operating costs of festivals. A new funding stream of $75,000 was further added to the program this year for community-led Canada Day events.

The city is also applying for additional Canada Day funding from Canadian Heritage for the community-wide celebration. Last year, the festival investment program awarded grants to a total of 41 festivals and celebrations.

The deadline for applications is 4 p.m. on Dec. 30.

A session will be held online to provide information about the grants at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Anyone who would like to register for the session or apply for the grant can do so at victoria.ca/festivalgrant.

