Victoria’s Filipino and Turkish communities team up for earthquake relief

The two communities will cook meals for pick-up with all proceeds going toward earthquake relief

Mge Lynch (from the left), Dr. Deniz Unsal, Jean Penola and Agie Miranda Mhyre hold up the Turkish flag in solidarity. (Courtesy Bayanihan Cultural and Housing Society)

Local Filipino and Turkish communities will host a food-filled fundraiser to support those impacted by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

On Saturday (Feb. 18) the Filipino Canadian Association and the Bayanihan Cultural and Housing Society will offer home-cooked dishes for pick-up, with the proceeds going toward the Canadian Red Cross. Funds raised will also be matched by the federal government.

“Many of us have family, friends and colleagues who need help,” said Deniz Unsal, a Turkish-Canadian living in Victoria, in a statement. “We wanted to do something. This is our way to share our culture through food, while also raising funds as we work alongside the Filipino-Canadian community. It means so much to us to see that others in the community care and want to help.”

The fundraiser will offer various Filipino and Turkish dishes, each at $20. All orders must be placed by Feb. 17 online at https://form.jotform.com/230422505663247

Angie Mhyre, the president of the Victoria Filipino Canadian Association said the group wanted to show the power of working together.

“As soon as we learned about the earthquake and saw the devastation and destruction, we knew we had to reach out and do something,” Mhyre said. “We have a commercial kitchen and space in our centre and are used to preparing and selling food for the community. After hearing about the earthquake, our community members decided to reach out to local Turkish-Canadian community members to work together on this event. We want to demonstrate that good things can happen when our diverse communities come together.

Meals will be available for pick-up from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bayanihan Community Centre at 1709 Blanshard St.

