Victoria’s latest installation, an anchor near Mile Zero, prompts questions

An impressive piece of history holds its own near Mile Zero in Victoria.

An old anchor, refurbished and installed by the city, likely holds much history. Unfortunately the city doesn’t know much about it.

It is believed the anchor was originally pulled from the Inner Harbour between 1960 and the 1970s and sat on a grassy area just west of the Clipper and Coho ferry terminals before being moved to the parks yard. The anchor – a large admiralty pattern anchor common in the 19th century – was installed on Dallas Road on June 8.

The Maritime Museum of British Columbia told city staff these anchors were initially widely produced on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean using wooden stocks, before British manufacturers switched to iron stocks around 1850. North American anchors continued to be produced with wooden stocks until modern stock-less anchors were introduced in the 1890s.

The city posed the question to the public on the day of installation, and while there are many theories, no confirmed history as yet.

