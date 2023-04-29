A photo of Lance Caven from the early days of his firefighting career. (Courtesy City of Langford)

VIDEO: Assistant Fire Chief Lance Caven honoured in Langford

Memorial procession to Belmont Secondary School gets underway at noon

A memorial for Langford Fire Rescue’s Assistant Chief Lance Caven will see Belmont Secondary School’s gym packed Saturday afternoon with family, friends, firefighters and other community members wishing to pay their respects.

“It’s difficult to put into words how much Lance meant to me and to members of this organization,” Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said in the days after his death. “He was the very heart of this organization and we’re all going to miss him very much.”

Caven spent more than 30 years with Langford Fire Rescue, first as a volunteer when he joined in 1991, then moving into a career position in 2002, and finally working as assistant chief since 2017.

He died on March 19 after a battle with cancer. He was 50 years old.

A public service will take place on April 29 at 1 p.m. at Belmont, with a procession leaving Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School starting at noon. The procession will travel down Constellation Way to West Shore Parkway, Langford Parkway and then Langford Lake Road before turning into Belmont’s parking lot.

For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will be streamed live online.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or the Goldstream Food Bank.

More to come.

