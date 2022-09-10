An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 southbound, between Piercy Road and the Cumberland/Courtenay turnoff Saturday morning, Sept. 10. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: Driver airlifted to hospital after semi overturns on Highway 19 South, near Courtenay

An overturned semi had traffic backed up on Highway 19 in both directions between the Cumberland turnoff and Piercy Road Saturday morning (Sept. 10).

Tread marks suggest the driver of the semi veered off the right-hand side of the highway, travelling south, then over-corrected, slamming into the cement barricades separating the northbound and southbound lanes, before overturning.

“We got the call at 7:33 a.m.,” said Cumberland Deputy Fire Chief Stefane Dionne. “Single vehicle accident, flipped onto its side blocking part of the highway, with fuel coming out of the vehicle.

“He hit the Jersey barrier and flipped onto his side, puncturing his fuel tank. We had to do extrication to get the patient out of the vehicle. He was conscious and talking.”

BC Air Ambulance airlifted the patient to Victoria.

Traffic in both directions was down to single lane alternating, as southbound vehicles were being turned around.

Dionne expected traffic to be affected all morning Saturday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

ALSO… VIDEO: Fire causes extensive damage to abandoned Cumberland homestead

AccidentsComox Valley

Previous story
Sooke Municipal Election 2022: Who’s running?

Just Posted

Ami and Leeam Dagan enjoy some ribs Friday at Esquimalt Ribfest. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Esquimalt Ribfest brings the meat this weekend

Victoria says the time commitments of VicPD officers waiting in hospitals for mental health assessments puts a burden on police resources, and security guards with the special constable designation could take over the duties to alleviate the issue. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria pleas for end of police supervision of Mental Health Act detainees

Former North Saanich councillor Jack Thornburn, local property owner Renate Herberger and Jim Cuthbert, a registered professional biologist, belong to a coalition concerned about the potential loss of trees on a Rosborough Road property. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Coalition concerned with loss of trees on North Saanich property

Premier John Horgan looks on as the rendering of the new postsecondary campus in Langford is unveiled at the announcement on Aug. 3. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford post-secondary campus gets green light from council