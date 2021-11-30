VIDEO: Driver caught on camera crashing into two vehicles in Colwood

Colwood residents were woken early Tuesday morning when at least two parked vehicles were struck.
Residents near Wishart and Dressler roads reported damage to parked vehicles at around 3 a.m. Nov. 30.
Tristan Chamings captured the crash on a surveillance camera. In the footage, a driver in a small car can be seen trying to turn left on Dressler Road off Wishart Road, but failing to make the turn and striking a parked car. The motorist crosses to the other side of Dressler, striking a full-sized pickup truck, pushing it several feet onto a resident’s lawn.
West Shore RCMP confirmed Tuesday morning that they attended the scene, but would not provide any more details.
