VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Duncan industrial park

Two fire halls respond to blaze on Allenby Road

Smoke and flames rise from a warehouse in the industrial park south of Duncan on Tuesday, July 13. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Crews from at least two fire halls responded to a blaze in the industrial park south of Duncan around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Raw video from fire in the industrial park south of Duncan pic.twitter.com/D0DH4t2HTs — Cowichan Citizen (@CowichanCitizen) July 14, 2021

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department attended first, with aid from North Cowichan’s South End hall. Maple Bay was asked to cover for South End during the incident.

Raw video from fire in the industrial park south of Duncan pic.twitter.com/dhvXHakV0t — Cowichan Citizen (@CowichanCitizen) July 14, 2021

The fire was in a large warehouse-type building on Allenby Road near the Trans-Canada Highway. Police quickly cleared bystanders from the area due to the possible presence of explosives in the building.

Raw video from fire in the industrial park south of Duncan pic.twitter.com/nKSxJpEu9A — Cowichan Citizen (@CowichanCitizen) July 14, 2021

More to come.

cowichan valleyfire