VIDEO: Rottweiler still missing after dramatic rescue off Vancouver Island

Mariner and two dogs rescued Dec. 28, while 12-year-old Ferrari remains unaccounted for

A U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles helicopter aircrew rescues a dog from a sailboat near Vancouver Island on Dec. 28. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest/Facebook)

The search is on for a senior dog named Ferrari after his owner and two other pups were rescued Wednesday from the waters south of Vancouver Island.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Port Angeles deployed a helicopter crew on Dec. 28 after a sailboat ran aground and was being battered by large waves, the agency reported in a social media post.

In a dramatic rescue captured on film, the crew took the mariner and one dog to the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria. The crew returned to the wreckage and after spotting a second dog, deployed a rescue swimmer to get it aboard. The second dog joined the others at the Canadian station.

There were three dogs on the boat.

While visitors to Mystic Beach continue to report wreckage from the vessel washing ashore there, the search is on for the third dog – a 12-year-old rottweiler.

Local animal rescue agency ROAM (Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing) posted an alert asking residents and visitors to Sooke, Shirley, Mystic Beach and China Beach to be on the lookout for Ferrari, who was not wearing a collar when last seen.

“If anybody is in the area and can watch for Ferrari his owner who is currently hospitalized would be very grateful. If anybody has any news or information please call us we can contact his guardian.”

Anyone who spots Ferrari is asked to call ROAM at 778-977-6260 or 778-977-6265.

