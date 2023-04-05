Firefighters were called at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday (April 5) about a house ablaze on Triest Crescent in the Gordon Head area. (Submitted by Helmar Prael)

VIDEO: Saanich firefighters investigating as Gordon Head house burns up

Investigation is ongoing into what caused the Wednesday morning blaze

Saanich Fire Department is investigating the cause of an early morning house fire in Gordon Head on Wednesday (April 5).

Firefighters were called at around 5:15 a.m. about a house ablaze on Triest Crescent in the Gordon Head area. Nobody was home during the fire and no firefighters were injured during the response, according to Lt. Randall Carnell with Saanich Fire Department.

“There’s never an ideal situation in a house fire. But in this regard, no one was home no one got hurt, they showed up, and put it out. Now it’s just we let it sit for just a little bit … so then we can go do our investigation properly.”

The house was heavily damaged by the fire but didn’t impact any neighbouring properties.

The cause is still being determined.

